Vulnerable populations in regions hardest hit by the drought to get up to six months of food assistance from US government

The U.S. government recently donated US$7.6 million worth of food assistance for some of the most vulnerable populations.

The donation was funded by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relieve (PEPFAR) and is in addition to the US$81.4 million in PEPFAR funding committed for the 2020 financial year starting 1 October, according to the US Embassy.

U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson made the announcement this week following a meeting with the President HE Hage Geingob at the State House in advance of his travel to the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The drought has brought real hardship to Namibia and significantly impacted livelihoods. Many of Namibia’s most vulnerable citizens do not have enough food to eat. I’ve heard this personally from many people as I’ve traveled around the country recently, including in Kunene, Omusati, Kavango, and Zambezi,” said Ambassador Johnson during the announcement.

This donation builds on the USAID/OFDA US$100,000 provided in May 2019 to the Namibian Red Cross for water and hygiene assistance for the Kunene region.

According to the US Embassy his donation will; provide US$7.6 million of food assistance consisting of more than 5,000 metric tons of food to the most vulnerable populations in regions hardest hit by the drought with up to six months of food assistance; reach and feed an estimated 110,000 people and prioritize sourcing locally and from the region as far as possible to reduce transportation costs and speed up delivery.

Caption: U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the U.S. government will donate US$7.6 million worth of food assistance following a meeting with His Excellency President Hage Geingob in advance of his travel to the UN General Assembly in New York.