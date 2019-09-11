Icestock team dominates at 8th African Championships

The Icestocksport Association of Namibia maintained its dominance in the Icestock sport on the African continent when the men’s team took first place for the third consecutive year at the 8th edition of the African Championships in Icestock held in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

The game saw men’s team players Donnovann Harmse, Detlef Pfeifer, Jessaya Mweshipopya and Cobus Harmse winning six games against Kenya and Gabon in a row. Within the last round the team however lost to Kenya but the sixth overall Africa Cup was already secured for Namibia (14: 4) followed by Kenya (12: 6) in second place, and Gabon (2:16) came third place.

“The team spirit was positive despite the bad conditions on the pitch with light rain and a narrow slightly, sloping surface field as a major obstacle that had to be mastered,” President of the Association, Pfeifer said.

According to Pfeifer, in the single competition 17 year old Harmse was the only participant to manage the difficult conditions and outclassed the entire field with 151 pound points, Pfeifer added that with this result he catapulted himself into the extended world class of junior players. The second and third places were taken by Kenyan players Stephen Ngugi (86 points) and Timothy Ngugi (68).

“Never before at an African championship won a player with such a large margin in the individual title. At the same time, the 151 points are the best result ever for an African player in an official competition since the introduction of curling in Africa in 1999. The Namibian Ice stock Association does not want to rest on its laurels and has already set new goals. In addition to the rebuilding of the women’s department, the association would like to compete with a junior team for the next World Cup in March 2020 in Germany,” Pfeifer said.

Caption: Men’s team players Donnovann Harmse, Detlef Pfeifer, Jessaya Mweshipopya and Cobus Harmse.