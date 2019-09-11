Nammic Chief Executive clinches SADC-South regional award, views continental award in November

Walter Don, the widely respected Chief Executive of the 100% black-owned investment group, Nammic Financial Services Holdings, has been named the winner of the Titans-Building Nations award as part of the SADC-South 2019/2020 Global Pan African awards.

The awards are part of the continent-wide Pan African recognition programme honouring excellence in the private and public sector. The programme covers 23 economic sectors and has for close to two decades independently recognised those leaders who excel in their fields of endeavour.

“Mr Don’s career and life journey is an embodiment of an individual who has generously shared his knowledge and skills to make a difference in the lives of other people. Respected for his business acumen, Mr Don has significantly contributed to the transformation of Namibia’s financial sector by skilfully managing Nammic Financial Services Holdings (NFSH), stated Nammic chairman, John Shaetonhodi.

NFSH was established by Namibian labour unions to identify and invest in long-term cash-generating assets for a sustainable dividend flow to enable the trade union Trusts to meet their social obligations.

“We are extremely proud of these achievements and thank Mr Don for his leadership in ensuring financial growth of our business, strategic guidance, and social investment initiatives,” said Shaetonhodi.

Clinching the SADC-South regional award set the stage for Mr Don to compete in the Continental Awards in the last week of November 2019 in South Africa.