Meat Board initiates negotiations to increase international market access for bone-in beef and lamb

The Meat Board of Namibia, in collaboration with the Directorate Veterinary Services, has started negotiations to increase market access for bone-in beef and lamb to the European Union, China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, acording to Meatco’s website.

Except for the European Union and, to a lesser extent China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offer opportunities to import bone-in products produced north of the Veterinary Cordon Fence under certain conditions.

“Every potential importing country is measured according to the potential income Namibia could earn, import conditions set by the importing country and the costs to adhere to such conditions. China already imports a certain amount of Namibian beef. There was an overall increase in the total marketing of cattle between January and June 2019,” Meatco said.

Due to drought conditions, livestock exports increased by 10.91% with export abattoirs driving the performance at a 55.35% growth rate on account of drought-induced marketing. Butchers, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 27.75% losing market share to export abattoirs whose producer prices remained competitive during the second quarter.

Meatco registered 104.98% monthly capacity utilisation during the second quarter of 2019, indicating over-capacity utilisation, this despite weighted average capacity utilisation of export abattoirs for the first quarter standing at 85.99%.