Duinesig High School crowned quiz champions

Erongo region-based Duinesig High School has emerged as the overall winner of the 2019 Bank of Namibia High School quiz competition, walking away with an N$50,000 cash prize held last week.

The Bank of Namibia hosted the National High School Competition for the forth time in support of the country’s financial literacy initiatives and the recognisable need to educate the nation on the role and functions of the central bank.

The competition brings together learners from all 14 regions of the country to participate in a quiz, on topics ranging from economics, finance and central banking functions.

Epako High School from Omaheke region took second place, and were awarded N$30,000 while 2017 winner, Etosha Secondary School from Oshikoto region, took the third place, receiving a cash prize of N$10,000. Dr. Romanus Kampungu Senior Secondary School from Kavango East scooped the fourth position and were awarded a printer.

“It is only through financial literacy, that people can make informed decisions about their finances. This will encourage them to become part of the financial system; ultimately, this improves the quality of their life,” Deputy Governor of the Bank, Ebson Uanguta said during the ceremony.

“The competition further provides a platform to learners who would have not otherwise had an opportunity to come into contact with or knowledge of central bank and learn about the significant role that the Bank of Namibia plays in the economy,” he added.

The competition starts at a regional level, where all interested schools from one region compete against each another, to select only one school that will represent the region at the national level.

Regional winners subsequently meet in Windhoek for the semi-finals, and the finals. The 2019 High School Competition attracted an impressive 179 schools and 716 learners participating from all 14 regions of the country.

Caption: Learners from Duinesig High School with Bank of Namibia’s Deputy Governor, Ebson Uanguta.