Capricorn welcomes fresh blood under new employee orientation programme

Capricorn Group Executive Management team officially welcomed 20 new employees to the organisation last week at a two-day new employee orientation programme held in Windhoek.

The new staff are from Bank Windhoek’s Retail Banking Services, Support Services, Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Internal Audit Departments and Capricorn Asset Management. TheNew Employee Orientation Programme takes place five times a year.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, highlighted the bank’s strategy as an integral part of the organisation’s future success and performance. She emphasised the importance of customer satisfaction and told the new employees to always put customers first.

“Three of our key six strategic drivers are focused on delivering the best customer experience to both potential and existing customers,” said Hans.

Group Executive for Digital, Abri Nel, explained the core functions and structures of Capricorn Group and added that the new employees have joined the best company in the country. “Strive for excellence in everything you do,” said Nel.

Caption: from left seated, Bank Windhoek’s Manager of People Development, Fillimon Ngairo; Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee; Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer of Human Capital and Citizenship, Stephanie Viljoen; Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans; Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer of Digital, Abri Nel; Bank Windhoek’s Chief Financial Officer, James Chapman; Capricorn Group Chief Information Officer, Etienne Slabbert, pictured with the new staff members.