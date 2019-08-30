Aris rural children treated to a tasty lunch, utility gifts and a big donation

Another random act of kindness brightened the day for the learners of a primary school in the Windhoek district when a posse of bank employees visited the children, bringing gifts, a sizeable donation and foodies.

The staff of FNB’s Windhoek branch took it upon themselves to collect a donation for the children of Aris Grundschule some distance from Windhoek on the Rehoboth road. The school has 170 learners from Grade 1 to 7. All the children come from the Aris vicinity.

The children were pleasantly surprised when the bankers arrived with a load of basic necessities which included canned food and cereals for sustenance, but also toiletries and sanitary pads for the girls. To top it all, the bank staff treated all the learners to an impromptu lunch of broetchens and snacks. But to everybody’s amazement, the bank aunties were not done yet. Great was the joy when they pulled out a N$10,000 check and presented this to the school’s principal.

Afterwards, Lodewikus Isaak, one of the FNB employees, said “This act of kindness has not only enhanced the lives of these learners but also greatly enriched our lives. It is wonderful to be able to give to someone in need, especially in the times we are currently facing with unemployment, the drought and recession.”

FirstRand’s “111 Random Acts of Kindness” was introduced at the end of 2018 in commemoration of the group’s 111 years of banking in Namibia. Through this special initiative, the bank encourages its employees to spread kindness on an ongoing basis.