Poiyah Media earns nomination at Global Start-up Awards

Global start-up awards, the largest independent start-up ecosystem competition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age has nominated local PR firm, Poiyah Media as one of the nominees in the Best media partner category.

Founder of the two-year old firm, Poiyah Media founder Ilke Platt acknowledged dedication and perseverance as driving factors for its nomination, adding throughout the two-year journey, the nomination is not the only milestone achieved by Poiyah media but also the development with its interns.

The firm has seen 88% of its interns successfully placed in the corporate market and has been the sought-after company according to its founder, for referrals of its team members.

“Our internship program is hands on and we select candidates that can learn on the job and who are committed. We do not spoon feed and it is critical for students to balance school life and Poiyah Media projects immediately. Yes, we have had a few students that could not step up to the calibre of our work and balancing school life but we are proud to boast the high number of interns that have received employment after graduation, with a strong reference from our firm,”Platt said.

Apart from its internship program, Poiyah Media has successfully opened its portfolio from small medium enterprise, now entering into the corporate arena through demand.

“Apart from moving from sme’s to the larger corporate, we have moved from the Khomas region to other towns. We are branching out to Rundu through a niche property development named Ngesefa and we can’t wait to see the final product next year. We have also set our eyes on the town of Opuwo and always look at opportunities in towns where no one sees potential. That’s what sets us apart from the rest and I am sure that both projects in these regions will make an impact in its respective community,” she added.

The awards, born in Denmark in 2012, annually selects and awards those within their respective regional tech/web industries that have shown outstanding achievements in business and service to the community.

The public can vote for Poiyah Media at this years’ global start-up awards by following their website and selecting Best Media Partner, Poiyah Media as its choice.

Caption: Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt (far right) alongside a few of her interns at the start of Poiyah Media.