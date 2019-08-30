Navis N4 port management system improves port logistics, security and safety

The Port of Walvis Bay has upgraded its harbour management system to a Navis N4 operating platform to improve efficiency in the handling of cargo. It also adds additional security features to the port which is know for its existing excellent security.

At a recent media briefing, the Namibian Port Authority’s ICT executive, Mr Victor Ashikoto said “automation and investment in management and security systems are crucial to ensure that cargo is handled as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

A new control building has been constructed as part of the port’s extensive upgrade which includes, amongst others, the newly-inaugurated container terminal and envisaged so-called dry ports for Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Namport said the Navis N4 technology is a proven operational system that has unlocked greater performance and efficiency for leading port operators across the world. “N4 optimisation solutions help terminal operators automate decision making and elevate productivity across a range of critical operational and business processes,” stated Namport adding that Navis N4 controls port operations from a holistic approach to ensure that the use of land, labour and equipment is coordinated to streamline operations.

Ashikoto said the Navis N4 technology will first be employed for container landing, yard management and security. When offloading containers, the technology offers many advantages including sway and load control. With the Smart Stack function, the container yard is managed accurately through real-time automated inventory reporting. This ensures that all containers are correctly placed and that yard space is utilised optimally.

From the security point of view, the technology includes an array of smart cameras that only record when sensing activity. A further improvement is the automation of access control to protect both clients’ and Namport’s assets and personnel. Ashikoto said this feature adds another layer of security to an already secure port.

All Namport’s operations are now controlled from the new operations command centre. “The idea is to have a centralised facility with access to real-time information to enable the immediate resolution of operational issues,” said Ashikoto.