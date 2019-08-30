Select Page

Entries for the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize now open

Entries for the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize are now open up until 1 November according to the competition administrators, the Commonwealth Writers.

The organization this week the competition which is free of change to enter, will reward the overall winner for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2000 to 5000 words) with a total of £5,000., while five other regional winners will each receive £2,500.

“The competition is open to citizens of all Commonwealth countries and judged by an international panel representing each of the five region of the Commonwealth and the five regional winning stories will be published online by the literary magazine Granta,” they added.

Janet Steel, Programme Manager of Commonwealth Writers said the Prize is at the heart of all the work they do, and it is a chance for new voices to shine from around the Commonwealth and be recognised on a global platform.

“This prize is a recognition for giving a voice to those who do not have the chance to be heard before, for those who were left behind, therefore those interested in applying can find out more about eligibility, rules, and the submission process at www.commonwealthwriters.org/cssp-2020,” she concluded.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

