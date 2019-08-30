Select Page

Health Ministry, partners to launch community-led total sanitation campaign

Posted by | Sep 5, 2019 |

Health Ministry, partners to launch community-led total sanitation campaign

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (Mohss) will launch a historic community-led total sanitation campaign to increase access to safe sanitation in the informal settlements which have been bearing the brunt of the hepatitis E virus since 2017.

The launch of the event will take place on 7 September at an event which will also commemorate World Hepatitis Day, at the Samora Machel and Moses Garoeb Constituencies, United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) Communications Consultant, Margretha Kampulu said in a satement.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will host the event, in partnership with the WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, and UNDP with financial assistance from the Japanese government.

Hepatitis in Namibia was declared a health emergency in December 2017, and according to the health ministry, as of July.14, 2019, there a total of 5711 cases reported, which included 1185 laboratory-confirmed cases, 3814 Epi-linked, and 712 suspected cases.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Global Fund and Partners Launch HER

Global Fund and Partners Launch HER

25 January 2018

Health sector needs around US$1.86 billion to treat TB between 2015 and 2030

Health sector needs around US$1.86 billion to treat TB between 2015 and 2030

15 December 2017

Medical professionals of the North meet at fifth annual congress in Ongwediva

Medical professionals of the North meet at fifth annual congress in Ongwediva

8 November 2018

More pledges to support infant and child immunisation in developing countries

More pledges to support infant and child immunisation in developing countries

30 January 2015