Health Ministry, partners to launch community-led total sanitation campaign

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (Mohss) will launch a historic community-led total sanitation campaign to increase access to safe sanitation in the informal settlements which have been bearing the brunt of the hepatitis E virus since 2017.

The launch of the event will take place on 7 September at an event which will also commemorate World Hepatitis Day, at the Samora Machel and Moses Garoeb Constituencies, United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) Communications Consultant, Margretha Kampulu said in a satement.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will host the event, in partnership with the WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, and UNDP with financial assistance from the Japanese government.

Hepatitis in Namibia was declared a health emergency in December 2017, and according to the health ministry, as of July.14, 2019, there a total of 5711 cases reported, which included 1185 laboratory-confirmed cases, 3814 Epi-linked, and 712 suspected cases.