Select Page

China’s digital currency may be world’s first: newspaper

Posted by | Sep 5, 2019 |

China’s digital currency may be world’s first: newspaper

Beijing — China may issue the world’s first central bank digital currency (CBDC), China Daily reported this week.

The to-be-unveiled currency could be put into electronic wallets to support direct and peer-to-peer transactions.

The ‘wallet’ could be an app on a smartphone, but the final design has not yet been settled, the newspaper reported, citing Mu Changchun, deputy director of the central bank’s payments
department.

The CBDC, a new form of money issued digitally by the central bank and serves as legal tender, is backed by the reserves of valuable assets that commercial institutions deposit in the central bank. A “closed-loop testing” has already started, simulating certain payment scenarios and involving some commercial and non-government institutions, said an official from the People’s Bank of China, who
declined to be named.

At the initial stage, the CBDC is for domestic use only. In the future, it is designed to adopt the same exchange rate as physical money, but the cross-border transaction mechanism will be much more complicated, which requires policy coordination with other countries, the official told the newspaper.

“If China successfully issued the world’s first CBDC, it will promote other countries to accelerate relevant studies and join the competition of creating CBDC,” said Huang Yiping, director of the Institute of Digital Finance at Peking University.

The CBDC could be seen as residents’ deposits in the central bank’s account, said Peng Wensheng, global chief economist with Everbright Securities. As PBOC officials reiterated, the CBDC will replace bank notes and coins, or the cash in circulation (M0), and it is designed for retail payments at the early stage. (By Peng Anruo, Lu Yun, Belt and Road Weekly).

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Facebook and Instagram help put African tourism on the social media map

Facebook and Instagram help put African tourism on the social media map

1 September 2017

Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week

Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week

17 May 2018

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and what it means in a local context

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and what it means in a local context

4 April 2019

One Channel to introduce AcuFlow at Acumatica Summit 2018

One Channel to introduce AcuFlow at Acumatica Summit 2018

19 January 2018