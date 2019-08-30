Computicket slammed for dominating local event ticketing market – Competition Commission

The Namibian Competition Commission confirmed this week that it has made a preliminary investigation finding that between 2011 and 2016, Computicket Namibia abused its dominant position by imposing exclusive agreements on its clients, namely event organizers as well as venue owners and operators.

The competition commission also found that Computicket engaged in price discrimination by selling a product or service at different prices to different customers even though the cost of producing or selling the product is the same. The ticket services provider is also accused of tying and bundling, which arises where two products or services are offered jointly with no option to procure the products or services separately, despite the products being distinct and separate in their nature.

“Computicket is appointed as the sole provider of the ticketing services for the duration of its agreements with clients (3-5 years). This means that Computicket’s clients are therefore prohibited from using any other service provider for the duration of the agreement with Computicket. Conversely, Computicket’s competitors are prevented from being able to offer their services to these clients,” the commission stated.

According to the commission, the identified affected undertakings, including Computicket and its

competitors have been duly notified of the Commission’s preliminary findings and may call for an oral conference to make representations to the commission on its preliminary investigation findings before a final determination can be made regarding whether or not the commission will refer the matter to the High Court for remedial action as prescribed in the Competition Act.