Payment Association, partners to launch campaign videos to raise fraud awareness

Posted by | Sep 4, 2019 |

In efforts to raise awareness on fraud in the Namibian Payment System, the Payment Association of Namibia (PAN), with the assistance of Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), will launch fraud awareness videos on 18 September.

The two partners are implementing the campaign that will raise awareness on fraud in the local payment system in order to increase the knowledge of the general public about the currently trending fraud taking place in the country.

According to a statement from PAN, through a combination of different mediums, PAN aims to create awareness on financial fraud both for private and business institutions, pf which one of the mediums that will be used to broadcast these messages are informative videos.

 

