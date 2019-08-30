Select Page

Hundreds of people set to benefit from prosthetic limb camp

Posted by | Sep 4, 2019 |

The Ministry of Health and Social Services together with India’s High Commission in Namibia will host a free camp to provide artificial limbs to the disadvantaged communities in Rundu.

The camp is being held in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth Anniversary, will commence mid-September and provide artificial limbs to about 500 needy persons free of cost, the Office of the High Commissioner of India said this week.

“The artificial limbs can be fitted for those who need replacements below or above the knee and below the elbow as well. Beneficiaries include those who have lost limbs due to accidents, diabetes, mines, snakebites,” the Commission said.

The prosthetic limb, popularly known as Jaipur Foot, has gained worldwide recognition for its efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness, they added.

According to the Commission, more than 70 camps in 30 countries have been held so far and artificial limbs have been provided to more than 1.7 million beneficiaries in India and all over the world.

In past one year alone in Africa, the camps have been held in Tanzania, Malawi, Senegal, and Ethiopia

 

