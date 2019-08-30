Select Page

Agra relocates Oshivelo branch to Ondangwa – feasibility study confirms that actual market is based further north

Following the recent closure of its Oshivelo branch, Agra has opened a new branch in Ondangwa, after a feasibility study confirmed that its actual market is based further north.

The new retail branch, which opened its doors on 27 July, offers sufficient retail area of 871m² consisting of shelves and cashiers; administration offices of 88m2; bulk storage of 653m²; yard space of 2087m², concrete pavement & gravel parking area of 565m².

The new branch provides comprehensive product ranges, including but not limited to DIY, building materials, hardware, water equipment, fertilizers, camping and outdoor, animal medicine and health products, household and consumer goods.

Agra CEO, Arnold Klein said that the company recognised the need of the farmers within the northern area with regards to the availability of a wide range of agricultural inputs at affordable prices, including sound and professional advice and hence decided to increase its footprint in the northern communal areas.

“Agra continuously re-invests into the Namibian economy, by improving and expanding our current offering to the Agricultural sector. The new Ondangwa branch and the upgrading of the Aranos branch which is expected to be done by end November, shows our commitment to growth and investment into infrastructure and enables us to make a difference in communities of Namibia. We consider this milestone as the continuation of an ideal, which connects with Agra’s vision of being a market leader in its chosen markets,” Klein said.

The branch is located at Shop 8, Erf 1300, main road, B1 Ondangwa next to Woermann & Brock Cash n Carry. The Ondangwa branch trading hours will be from Monday-Friday 08h00 to 17h00, Saturday 08H00 to 13H00. On Sundays and public holidays, the branch will be closed.

Caption: CEO of Agra Limited Arnold Klein, Exco Team, Management and Staff at the grand opening of the Agra Ondangwa Branch.

 

