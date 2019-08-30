Select Page

Bank Windhoek to host maiden northern Selekt Sales Awards next year

Bank Windhoek’s first northern Annual Selekt Sales Awards will take place in 2020, according to the bank’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute.

Shivute highlighted this at a motor dealership networking function hosted in Ongwediva last week.

According to her the Annual Selekt Sales Awards recognises dealerships and sales people in the automotive industry for their commitment and this will be the first time that it will be hosted in the northern part of the country.

Shivute added that Bank Windhoek, through its Specialist Finance Division, will establish a Specialist Finance Branch in Ongwediva.

“This initiative signifies Bank Windhoek’s aim of becoming the leader in the motor vehicle sales industry, particularly in how we service the northern motor vehicle dealerships and in so doing, we believe that this will strengthen our relationship with you,” said Shivute.

Meanwhile, preparations for the first northern Annual Selekt Awards have officially started and dealerships and vehicle sales persons are encouraged to submit their transactions financed by Bank Windhoek thus far in 2019.

“We look forward to making the first northern Selekt Sales Awards event in 2020 a success. Good luck and see you next year,” concluded Shivute.

 

