Select Page

Shining the light on radio astronomy – Namibia Scientific Society to host public talk

Posted by | Sep 3, 2019 |

Shining the light on radio astronomy – Namibia Scientific Society to host public talk

The Namibia Scientific Society will be host a public talk, ‘The Treasure of Radio Astronomy and Very Long Baseline Interferometry for Education, Innovation and International Partnership’, on 6 September at 19:30 led by Dr Tiziana Venturi.

Dr Venturi said that astronomy is one of the science areas which most captures the attention of the general public and citizens everywhere in the world, therefore it is thus one of the most efficient tools to promote scientific education.

She emphasised that while optical astronomy has been part of the human heritage since the dawn of mankind, radio astronomy is a very recent development and it is only about 60 years old, and because of this it bears several disadvantaged compared to optical astronomy, which need to be addressed to make it competitive.

“Moreover, it is extremely challenging under several aspects, from engineering to image reconstruction and analysis, data transfer and computational requirements, but this complex framework has fed and fostered intellectual cooperation at scientific and engineering level, therefore radio astronomy has become a genuine example of worldwide collaboration,” she added.

Dr Venturi is the Director of Istituto di Radioastronomia (Italian National Institute for Astrophysics) and is a scientist in extragalactic radio astronomy. Under her directorship the Istituto di Radioastronomia has played an active role in the first image of the black hole shadow.

She is at present Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the European Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) Network and has been responsible for several bilateral programmes of intentional scientific and technological cooperation between Italy and other countries.

At present she leads the bilateral project RADIO SKY 2020 between Italy and South Africa, to ensure the best scientific, technological and industrial exploitation of the massive investment of bother countries in radio astronomy.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Less than a quarter of children enrolled in early childhood development programme – UN

Less than a quarter of children enrolled in early childhood development programme – UN

25 October 2018

Students exhibit at Science Expo

Students exhibit at Science Expo

10 October 2014

Otjiwarongo Secondary becomes seventh PASCH school in Namibia

Otjiwarongo Secondary becomes seventh PASCH school in Namibia

8 November 2017

Sanlam invests in human capacity to propel economy to greater heights

Sanlam invests in human capacity to propel economy to greater heights

28 February 2019