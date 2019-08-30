Colourful, joyous Buy-A- Brick a cappella festival wins the hearts of locals

Standard Bank this week expressed deep gratitude to people who attended or supported the Buy-a-Brick Acapella Festival held on Saturday, in Windhoek.

“We appreciate that people turned out in numbers, not only to celebrate good music by top local and visiting Acapella music groups, but also to contribute to the Buy-a-Brick Initiative which is geared towards building houses for Namibians in the no and low-income category,” said Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Magreth Mengo.

“We are also very happy to report that there were no major incidents that were reported during or immediately after the concert. We thus thank organisers and the sponsors, Kickstart Innovation, DB Audio, Air Namibia, Vulkan Ruine Tours, The Hilton Hotel, and WebTickets for making the event a resounding success and the music lovers for their good behavior which contributed to the overall success. We hope you had fun and we truly appreciate your efforts in helping the Buy-a-Brick Initiative grow from strength to strength,” she added.

Standard Bank also thanked all the a capella groups that put up excellent performances during the festival and we hope they will consider supporting such a worthy cause again if called upon.

The entertaining acts included Focus from Zimbabwe, The Soil and Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa and from Namibia we had VM6, Collective Singers, Vox Vitae, and Broken Metronomes amongst others that gave outstanding performances.

“This was the first-ever Acapella Festival in Namibia and judging by the feedback received after the event, this was definitely not the last of its kind,” Mengo concluded.

Caption: South Africa’s Soweto Choir, performed an act befitting another Grammy at the first-ever Acapella Festival in Windhoek.