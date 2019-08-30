Select Page

Namibia Premier League sets new date for AGM

The Namibian Premier League (NPL) this week announced that the rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Saturday, 21 September.

Postponement of the summit meeting that was initially planned on 31 August was necessitated by the ongoing audit, which will only be completed by 14 September, NPL’s Public Relations & Marketing Officer, Andre Gariseb said in a statement.

Gariseb said convened yearly, the AGM is a constitutional assembly that represents the supreme, legislative and decision-making authority of the NPL.

“Main purpose of the yearly summit is to review the league’s operations for the concluded season and preparing for the new season. Among the issues to be deliberated will include the audit statement for the 2018/ 19 football season, as well the filling of vacancies, membership standing, league’s consolidated calendar of events plan and fixtures for the new season,” he added.

According to Gariseb, as it is customary, two delegations from each official NPL member are expected to be present and contribute positively to the development of the game.

 

