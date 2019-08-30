Around 100 youth engage in 8th annual conference in Ongwediva – look at ways to revive the economy

Youth-led organization, the Young Achievers Empowerment Project, held its 8th annual conference for the first time in Ongwediva, Oshana region from 29 August – 1 September.

The conference was held under the theme: “Reviving economic growth among the youth”.

The conference brought together close to 100 delegates from the organizations’ six branches to discuss the yearly activities, discuss the challenges and successes of each branch. Young Achievers has branches in Windhoek, Rundu, Walvis Bay, Eloolo (Ondangwa) and Ongwediva.

Delegates of the conference used the opportunity to also propose ways on how young people can revive economic growth among themselves.

Key submissions that came out of the robust discussion were: young people need to start having an entrepreneurial mindset by establishing businesses, investing and being innovative. Furthermore, the delegates called on the public and private sector to give young people free collateral loans for their business ideas and create an inclusive economic sector in which young people can actively participate.

Dr Elizabeth Namundjebo, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Namibia (UNAM) officiated the conference. During her keynote address, Namundjebo urged young people to humble themselves and use their challenges as a stepping stone. She made reference to her background story while motivating the delegates.

On the side-line of the conference, the delegates visited the Oshakati High court, UNAM Engineering campus to acquaint themselves with the possible careers they can follow in the law and engineering profession. At the Oshakati High court, members browsed the building and got an overview of how the judicial system operates in the Republic of Namibia.

Delegates also visited Hascienda El Jardin, a local garden to learn how they could mitigate climate change through horticultural activities and how they could take part in agriculture activities.

The conference will be hosted in Windhoek next year, three years since it was decentralized to all branches.