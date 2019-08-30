Zeraeua to be crowned Chief of Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region

The royal coronation of Chief Manasse Zeraeua of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority will take place on 14 September at Omatjete in the Dâures Constituency in the Erongo Region, the authority announced this week.

The coronation comes after the Zeraeua Traditional Authority’s successful application to Dr Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, was approved, making Zeraeua Chief of the Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region.

“We are thrilled to finally, after seven years, be able to crown Chief Manasse Zeraeua of the Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region. This is the moment we all have been waiting for. Now that it is finally here, peace loving people everywhere, in particular in the Erongo Region, cannot constrain themselves from the excitement of having their leader,” said Zeraeua Traditional Authority, spokeperson, Jeffrey Kavendjii.

According to Kavendjii on the sidelines of the coronation, a Cultural Expo will take place from 13 to15 September. The Expo will feature exhibits of traditional Ovaherero and other indigenous food, crafts, products, fashion, and traditional and Oviritje performances by various well-known local artists.

Furthermore, Kavendjii said that as part of their efforts to preserve and strengthen the Ovaherero and other indigenous cultural heritages the Zeraeua Traditional Authority has future plans of turning the cultural festival into an annual event that will be hosted in various villages in the Erongo Region on a rotational basis.

“We should not entirely dismiss our cultural heritage. Knowing our history and cultural heritage is important for the affirmation of our true identity as a people and our spiritual wellbeing,” he concluded.