Select Page

Banking liquidity decreases to N$3.3 billion in July

Posted by | Aug 30, 2019 |

Banking liquidity decreases to N$3.3 billion in July

The liquidity balances of commercial banks decreased by 26.6% to an average level of N$3.3 billion in July, the Bank of Namibia’s latest Money and Banking Statistics report indicates.

The decrease in liquidity balances was mainly as a result of outflows, reflecting payments of corporate taxes during the period under review.

This comes after the average liquidity balances of commercial banks recorded 2019’s highest increase of 17.1% to N$4.4 billion in June. The June increase was attributed to the liquidation of funds as companies were preparing for corporate tax payments due at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the stock of foreign reserves rose by 5.4%, to N$35.2 billion at the end of July 2019. The increase was largely due to SACU payments received during the month under review.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Record numbers at 2012 mining indaba

Record numbers at 2012 mining indaba

10 February 2012

DHL IT eyes Africa’s one billion consumers

DHL IT eyes Africa’s one billion consumers

10 August 2012

Disclosure essential for transparency

Disclosure essential for transparency

7 September 2012

IJG revises economic performance upwards

IJG revises economic performance upwards

25 July 2014