Marckernzy Eiseb crowned king of first ever Oshana Cycle Challenge

Finishing the 100km race in a time of 2:14:46, Marckernzy Eiseb was recently crowned first ever winner of the Oshana Cycle Challenge, which took place over the past weekend in Oshakati.

Eiseb came in just ahead of Chiponeni Kashululu, who finished in 2:19:15 and Jafet Amukushu, who crossed the finish line in 2:30:36. Sofia Simon was the only woman to compete in the 100km race and finished in a time of 2:50:48.

The race took cyclists from the starting point at the Game Shopping Centre and carried on along the newly constructed Okatana/Endola road to the town of Helao Nafidi and back. The 60 km category was won by Melki Hamukoto with a time of 1:13:06 followed by Joe-Joe Hamunyela with 1:13:10 and Fonseca Bernardino Camenhe coming in third place in a time of 1:13:40.

The Women’s 25 km race was won by Julanda Mbako with a time of 0:50:40, with Teolidis Nepembe in second place coming in at 1:07:40 and Lovisa Shiningayamwe in third place with a time of 1:26:47. Nembia Wilibard, Lisias Nashumba and Essar Mathews finished first second and third respectively in the Men’s 25km race.

The Oshana Cycle Challenge aims to develop cycling in the northern regions, by providing the cycling community in that area with an opportunity to compete in a professional cycling event.

“We believe that the event gave an opportunity for local cycling talent to be recognized. There has been very little support given to the sport of cycling in the north and we hope that the Oshana Cycle Challenge will continue to open other opportunities for the cycling community here,” said organiser and avid cyclist, Lucky Mbako.

The event was sponsored by Nedbank Namibia, Coca Cola, Auas Motors, Newmed, Hotel Destiny, Cymot and the Atlantic Training Institute.

Caption: Nedbank Oshana Mall Branch Manager, Ian Platt; Chiponeni Kashululu; Winner Marckernzy Eiseb; Jafet Amukushu; and Nedbank Manger of Communication and CSI, Gernot de Klerk.