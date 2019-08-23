Komnarib Community Development Trust to empower youth, community in the Berseba Constituency

The Komnarib Community Development Trust was recently launched by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Alpheus Naruseb at the Komnarib Communal Farm, situated in the Khob ! Naub Conservancy which falls under the Berseba Constituency.

At the launch, Naruseb said the Trust is an example of economic development in rural areas.

“As the Minister, I’m delighted to hear that the aim of the of the Trust is to facilitate socio economic development partnership between the Komnarib communal small scale farmers and the surrounding villages in the Khob !Naub Conservancy area near Tses Village in the Karas Region,” he said.

Naruseb said the priority areas of the focus in terms of socio-economic development as identified by the community include agriculture, environment, tourism, education, health, arts, culture, sports and social services. Aimed at accelerating the realisation of the noble intentions of our Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

“I salute the Komnarib communal farmers for such great innovation by creating a community development trust with the aim of empowering young people and the community at large of this communal farm and surrounding villages and indeed we believe that in the future that this trust will reach out to to vulnerable communities within the Karas Region,” he added.

Namibia is experiencing a drought as a result of climate change and idea to set up a community trust which can be used to address climate change and drought relief issues, is vital, he added.

Venancius Rukero the Founder Trustee/Chairman of the Komanrib Community Development Trust on behalf of the communal farmers thanked the minister and other officials for their support to make the official launch a reality.

“We believe that in the future we will be able to work hand in hand to develop rural agricultural economies to eradicate poverty,” he concluded.