Logistics aspirations well on track – Corridor Group

Following recent developments in the road, rail and port upgrades, Namibia’s logistics and economic aspirations are well on track to being realised, the Walvis Bay Corridor Group announced.

The public-private entity stated that Namibia is now in a better position to align itself as a viable transport link to the SADC region, adding that the brand new container terminal commissioned at the Port of Walvis Bay earlier this month offers increased capacity and enhanced efficiency for cargo throughput.

Furthermore, the on-going construction of the road between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund aims to ease the flow of traffic between the coastal towns, while the road link between Walvis Bay and Botswana is being upgraded with current construction carried out on the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriage highway, as well as the work on the Western Bypass link to the Hosea Kutako airport road.

There are another five road upgrades planned on the Walvis Bay corridors, which are crucial links to neighbouring countries. Maintenance on the Namibian Railway network has commenced with the upgrade of the Walvis Bay to Tsumeb section of the railway line and government plans to further extend the railway network, building rail infrastructure that will link to the neighbouring countries of Botswana and Zambia in the foreseeable future.

According to the group’s acting Chief Executive Clive Smith, these developments are defined programmes under the Namibia Logistics Hub project

“The successful implementation of these projects would attract a host of opportunities such as the imminent exports of manganese through the port of Lüderitz to the international markets,” Smith said.

As economic infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, and rail remain crucial for regional and continental integration, Smith explained that the recent major infrastructure development and programs under the Logistics Hub Project give credence to the potential of Namibia to enhance regional trade and to greatly contribute towards the Africa Free Trade Agreement implementation.

Walvis Bay Corridor Group remains close to these developments and continues to advocate for priority transport infrastructure that is supported by a robust supply chain network, conducive policies, and regulations and a core focus on trade facilitation to ease the movement of goods and people. We are proud of these developments and excited to continue to promote, market and manage our Corridors for safe, efficient and cost-effective transport services,” Smith added.

Caption: Construction on Walvis Bay and Swakopmund back road.