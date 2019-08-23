Canadian exploration outfit announces new gold mineralization, eyes Namibia’s next significant gold deposit

Canadian gold exploration company, Osino Resources, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia, this week announced that it has discovered an extensive new zone of gold mineralization at its Twin Hills Gold Project located in the Karibib Gold District.

Twin Hills is Osino’s flagship exploration project and lies mostly under calcrete cover on the regional scale Karibib Fault, approximately 25km along strike from the producing Navachab Gold Mine.

Osino’s founder and Chief Executive Heye Daun, in a statement on Monday said the discovery of this wide zone of gold mineralization under cover at Twin Hills Central is a game changer for the company.

“The initial three holes indicate the potential for significant resource scale at Twin Hills with many kilometres of gold mineralization remaining to be tested,” he said.

According to Daun, the initial drill results compare very favourably with the early exploration results at both Navachab and Otjikoto.

“This success is the result of a dedicated team effort over the last two years combined with innovative science and out of the box thinking. We have just concluded the current drill programme and we are already planning the next phase of drilling to further evaluate Twin Hills Central and test the other targets in the system. We look forward to a steady flow of news over the coming months,” he added.

According to the mining outfit, the company has been systematically exploring in the Karibib gold district since early 2017.

The company said it is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

“We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our 6700 km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared to discovery. Our 22 exclusive exploration licenses are located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto gold mines,”’ Daun concluded.