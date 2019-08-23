Select Page

Nedbank Kapana Coof-Off champion crowned – Takes home a mobile food truck

Emiliana Shoombe, an Oshakati native scooped this year’s top spot in Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final which was held over the weekend at the Game Shopping Centre in Oshakati.

Shoombe became the fifth winner of the competition, winning the grand prize of a mobile food truck, with build in electrical stove, freezer, fryer and grill to the value of N$100,000, a cash prize of N$10,000, a MeatMa shopping voucher to the value of N$5000, a year’s supply of bakpro vetkoek wheat flour and SME development training.

An excited Shoombe said winning the competition is life changing as the grand prize will now allow her to grow her business.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors for giving me this opportunity, I am now going to look for an ideal spot to set up in Oshakati and start my business,” added Shoombe.

Gernot de Klerk, Nedbank Manager of Communications and CSI congratulated the finalists and winners and said they are looking forward to seeing what this year’s Kapana Champion will do with their mobile food trailer, and that they anticipate seeing her create a lucrative brand for this Namibian dish to formalise the trade.

Chef Bengina Amakoshi from the Central Region, won the Kapana Champion in the professional category along with a cash prize of N$10,000.

The Coof-Off attracted participants from across the country and was hosted in partnership with MeatMa, Pick n Pay, Bakpro and the Namibia Chefs Association.

 

