The renewal of Deep Yellows EPLs in pipeline – Ministry prepared to grant extension

Uranium explorer, Deep Yellow Deep Yellow Limited last week advised that the Ministry of Mines and Energy have notified the company of their preparedness to grant the renewal of Exploration Prospecting Licences (EPLs) 3496 and 3497 for a further two years, until 4 August 2021.

The announcement was made last week by Deep Yellows, Managing Director, John Borshoff on the SENS platform.

According to Borshoff, the EPLs comprise the 100% owned Reptile Project tenements that contain the bulk of the surficial calcrete resources of the company located within the highly prospective Tumas palaeochannel (86Mlb U3O8 grading 306ppm) and the basement alaskite resources of 45.1Mlb grading 420ppm U3O8.

“As indicated in previous announcements the Reptile Project is the Company´s´ priority focus in Namibia where continued exploration and resource upgrade drilling work is being carried out successfully working toward achieving between 100 to 150Mlb U308 on the Deep Yellow tenements in the grade range 300 to 500ppm uranium,” he concluded the announcement.