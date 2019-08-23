New Cancer Association Board leads the way for the next two years

The Cancer Association of Namibia earlier this week announced the induction of its new Board of Directors and the Executive Council. These volunteers will serve in their respective roles for the next two years, leading and guiding the association in close cooperation with its management to reach its aims and objectives.

The association’s Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said the Board of Directors overseas its operations in accordance with the Cancer Association of Namibia constitution, as a service to the Namibian people. The board members are not remunerated for their service.

The day to day affairs are managed by the Executive Council, which is the core unit within the bigger Board of Directors. The Executive Council comprises the association’s chairperson, vice chairperson, treasurer and vice treasurer. The council works closely with the Chief Executive and his management team on the implementation of the association’s strategic plan.

Caption: The new Board of Directors of the Cancer Association of Namibia: Seated from the left, Sr Marjore Katjire; Mrs Saima Nambinga (Vice Chairperson); Mrs Lynn Swart (Chairperson); Mrs Monique Cloete (Treasurer) and Sr Anthea van Wyk. Standing, from the left, Mr Rolf Hansen, (Board Secretary and Chief Executive), Dr Hagen Förtsch, Dr Basie Steyn and Mr Harmut Diehl (Vice Treasurer).