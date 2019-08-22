Vivo, Spar continue to provide a convenience retail experience for motorists

Vivo Energy Namibia and Spar officially launched a Spar Express Store at the Shell-licensed Windhoek Fuel Centre this week.

The store, modelled on the larger parent chain store, Spar, will provide a convenience retail experience to motorists that visit Windhoek Fuel Centre, which consists of a Shell Gas station and a car wash.

The store, open daily for 24 hours, will also serve customers residing in the nearby suburbs of Kleine Kuppe, Cimbebasia and Olympia for quick and easy shopping.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Edward Walugembe, Acting Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia, the energy company that distributes and markets Shell branded products and services in the country, praised the growing relationship between Spar and Vivo Energy.

“This is the 3rd Spar Express being launched under the Vivo Energy and Shell brands and a clear sign that the innovative approach to giving the customer more than they expect, is working. The two companies evidently share a common vision through their respective customer-centric approach to business. With this store we expand our convenience retail offering of providing Namibian customers extended shopping hours in a clean and safe environment,” Walugembe said.

The store, which comprises of a convenience section and a fresh-food Deli employs 33 Namibians, bringing the total number of employees at Windhoek Fuel Centre to 65.

“Spar Express is pleased to bring our offerings to another growing part of Namibia, and we look forward to serving our clients in a variety of ways,” said Spar Regional Buyer, Johan Mostert.

“We are also excited about bringing additional shopping options to our customers in Namibia through our smaller Express store format,” Mostert added.

Windhoek Fuel Centre site owner, Adam Boshoff, applauded Vivo Energy Namibia and Spar’s innovative partnership, while welcoming the much-needed sense of hospitality and optimism that the new enterprise brings to the site.

“It gives us satisfaction to know that we are now able to add more value to our traveling through this Spar Express”, a clearly elated Boshoff exclaimed.

The launch of this Spar Express, brings the total number of convenience retail stores at the 60 Shell sites in Namibia to 23, and underscores Vivo Energy’s leading position in convenience retailing in the energy sector, within the country and across Africa at large.