NamPower engages communities with housing support and electricity savings

A dream came true for the Haufiku family of Okongo earlier this month when they moved into their bright green new house, courtesy of the national energy utility, NamPower.

NamPower said this week, it has also donated another N$40,000 to Standard Bank’s Buy-A-Brick campaign that collects funds on behalf of informal housing groups like the Shack Dwellers Federation and the Namibia Housing Action Group.

A further initiative to reduce electricity consumption in the North, is NamPower’s donation of approximately 600 LED energy saving bulbs to 101 households in Okongo and Helao Nafidi.