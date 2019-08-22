Around 100 riders expected to participate in maiden Oshana Cycle Challenge this weekend

The first ever Oshana Cycle Challenge, geared to take place on Saturday, 24 August is set to attract over 100 riders, according to sponsors, Nedbank.

The race which is organised by the Oshana Cycles based in the north, will start from the Game Shopping Centre in Oshakati at 07h00, and take riders long the newly constructed Okatana/Endola road to the town of Helao Nafidi and back.

The Oshana Cycle Challenge aims to develop cycling in the northern regions, by providing the cycling community in that area with an opportunity to compete in a professional cycling event.

“We believe that the event is a window of opportunity for local cycling talent to be recognized,” said organiser and avid cyclist, Lucky Mbako.

“There is very little support given to cyclist in the north and we hope that the Oshana Cycle Challenge will open other opportunities for the cycling community here,” he added.

Cyclists will have an option of riding the 100km, 60km or 25km route. The 100km riders will follow the Okatana road, passing Endola, turn towards the town of Onhuno and proceed to Helao Nafidi, where they turn back and cycle back using the same route.

The 25km and 60km also follow the Endola road, with the 25km riders turning back 5km before reaching Endola, whereas the 60km will turn back 10km after Endola.

Children under the age of 14 years are invited to take part in the Kiddies’ race on Friday, 23 August from 13h00 at the Oshana Mall parking area.

Meanwhile, entries are N$ 80 and can be collected at all Nedbank Namibia Branches in the north, and will close on Friday, 23 August. The registration and number collection will take place at the Nedbank Oshana Mall Branch in Ongwediva from 13h00.

Other sponsors include, Coca Cola, Auas Motors, Newmed, Hotel Destiny, Cymot and the Atlantic Training Institute.