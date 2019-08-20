Shonena and China’s Dong go to war in scheduled 12 round slugfest this weekend

The historic first ever boxing fight between a Namibian and Chinese, will take place this weekend at the Ongwediva trade fair, when China’s Dong Youli takes on Mikka Shonena in an international welterweight fight scheduled for 12 rounds.

The two fighters on Tuesday meet for the first time at a face-off in Windhoek.

Speaking to the media, Shonena said the fight is big for him as he will be representing Namibia against China.

Shonena said he watched Dong’s previous fight videos and his younger opponent is quite skillful, but that he is prepared for the fight and has urged fans to come support him come fight night.

His opponent, Dong and his team who are in the country for the first time, said that he is also well prepared for the fight and despite him being younger than Shonena, he wants to be a world champion.

Meanwhile, MTC Sunshine Boxing Academy promoter Nestor Tobias welcomed the visitors and wished them luck ahead of the fight.

Tobias said the fight will be world-class battle between two highly rated boxers, who seek to improve their ratings.

Dong who is the current WBO Asia Pacific Youth welterweight champ, has 14 wins, one draw and one defeat under his belt, while the 31-year-old Shonena, who is still undefeated after 14 professional fights, is the WBO Africa welterweight champion.

Meanwhile the supporting bouts for the night are as follows: Paulus Amavila versus Immanuel Jason; Mateus Heita vs Paulus Aikela; Filipus Nghitumbwa vs japhet Amukwa; Edison Nghipondoka vs Chikondi Makawa (Malawi) and Emmanuel Mungadjela vs Simon Shafodino.

Other bouts include Sebastian Nathaniel vs Niikoti Johannes; Michael Bernard vs Dominicus Weyulu; Paulinus Paulus vs Roy Yudha (Malawi) and Harry Simon Junior vs Philip Musariri (Zimbabwe).

Caption: Face-OFF: The two fighters who will trade leather in Ongwediva met on Tuesday for the first time in Windhoek.