Select Page

Bank Windhoek reduces interest rates

Posted by | Aug 20, 2019 |

Bank Windhoek reduces interest rates

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 14 August, Bank Windhoek reduced its Prime Lending Rate by 0.25% from 10.50% to 10.25%, effective 21 August.

The banks Mortgage Lending Rate will also decrease from 11.50% to 11.25%. According to Diederik Kruger head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek, the move follows the international downward trend in interest rates initiated by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s (FED) interest rate outlook and later adopted by the SA Reserve bank at their July meeting where SA rates also decreased by 25bps.

“This should give some relief to indebted individual and business clients and we welcome this move to support our local economy and clients affected by the economic downturn and the drought,” Kruger said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Business Connexion revenue up 35%

Business Connexion revenue up 35%

9 November 2012

Standard Bank Group rakes in accolades

Standard Bank Group rakes in accolades

16 October 2015

Marsh completes take-over of Alexander Forbes brokerage business

Marsh completes take-over of Alexander Forbes brokerage business

13 January 2012

Local bank slashes monthly account management fees to cushion clients

Local bank slashes monthly account management fees to cushion clients

27 June 2018

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 