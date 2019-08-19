Select Page

PEPFAR-funded disease control centres in six countries look at improved financial management at Windhoek workshop

Health officials from five other southern African countries joined their Namibian counterparts last week in Windhoek for a five-day training workshop to improve financial management of regional partners of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) receive funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR). Local implementing partners who participated in the workshop came from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Namibia Institute of Pathology, Development Aid from People to People, ITECH, JHPIEGO and Potentia. They were joined by CDC staff and partners from Lesotho, Zambia, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania.

The CDC Namibia Country Director, Dr Eric Dziuban, said the combined value of this year’s PEPFAR support for the Centers is US$1.8 billion. “As much as PEPFAR is proud of its data-driven approach, PEPFAR is also proud of its transparent, accountable, and efficient investments. To use PEFPAR’s words, ‘Our services always must be responsive to the needs of the client and designed to reach the most people in need with each dollar invested,’” said Dr Dziuban.

 

