Local Economist to zoom in on the economy through public talk

Local Economist, Rowland Brown will host a public talk, ‘Investment, quality growth and reigniting the Namibian economy’ on Monday 19 August at 19:30 at the Namibia Scientific Society.

Brown’s talk will focus on how the Namibian economy has not grown in three years, with the outlook remaining highly fragile with little prospect for imminent recovery, and, at the same time formal sector employment continues to rise, cash wages earned by households continue to fall.

“Employers are closing their doors at an alarming rate, and large segments of the economy appear to have collapsed entirely, while, the government, tasked with providing support to the needy in society finds themselves with more of the populous in need and fewer resources with which to provide the needed support,”he Namibia Scientific Society said in a statement

Brown will further discuss how growth and uplifting lives can be restored among this doom-and-gloom, but more importantly, he will focus on the question of, are we doing what is required and if not why not?

Brown has been involved in key policy development, including extensive involvement in the crafting of Namibia’s Fourth National Development Plan and Industrial Policy, Namibia’s Growth at Home Strategy and various budget documents.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Public Policy Research, where he works primarily on budget and business climate analysis. Brown was Namibia’s top-rated bank analyst from 2014-2016 and has done extensive fixed income research, much of which has been presented to multi-billion dollar managers across the region

He is also the founding chairperson of the Economic Association of Namibian and a graduate of the US State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Programme to the United States of America.