Select Page

Eagles to use Botswana T20 series to prepare for World Cup qualifier in UAE

Posted by | Aug 16, 2019 |

Eagles to use Botswana T20 series to prepare for World Cup qualifier in UAE

Cricket Namibia will host a 4-match T20 Internationals series against Botswana Cricket Association in Windhoek from 19 to 23 August at the Trustco United Sports ground.

After the series the national men’s team is set to compete in the T20 Qualifier in UAE in October alongside 13 other nations, where they will compete for one of six places at the T20 World Cup 2020.

Cricket Namibia this week said that the Botswana series will be the first-ever T20 Internationals played on homeground.

The Eagles are pleased to welcome Botswana after their last encounter in Uganda whereby Namibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets with 97 balls left, Cricket Namibia added.

The Head Coach of the National Men’s team, Pierre De Bruyn is excited to play their first T20 Internationals on home soil against Botswana.

“From a team’s perspective, it gives us an opportunity to get our combinations right with our T20 Global competition in October, to get players in certain roles, and most importantly its four T20 games so its preparations and match time for the guys who haven’t played a lot of cricket since May in Uganda. This is a great opportunity for the guys to get match time and to keep on measuring ourselves against other teams,” he added.

According to Cricket Namibia, all four matches will be official T20 games with ranking points on offer for T20I team rankings.

Meanwhile, the two teams will also play two friendly 50 Over games on Sunday, 18 August and on Saturday, 24 August at 09:30 a.m.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Green takes helm of Namibia Rugby Ltd – ready to plough back

Green takes helm of Namibia Rugby Ltd – ready to plough back

26 January 2018

Local number one squash player shares his dreams

Local number one squash player shares his dreams

22 February 2013

Coach Mogotsi furthers his skills in Germany

Coach Mogotsi furthers his skills in Germany

4 July 2017

Wangu to beef up Brave Warriors squad

Wangu to beef up Brave Warriors squad

12 May 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 