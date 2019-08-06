Select Page

Ondangwa Airport to be renamed Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo

The Ondangwa Airport will be renamed to Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo in honour of the late liberation struggle hero, according to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) this week.

The official renaming event will take place on 22 August, on late hero’s birthday and the Vice President of Namibia, Dr Nangolo Mbumba will officiate at the event.

According to NAC the event comes after Cabinet approved the renaming of the airport in celebration of the liberation struggle hero in 2018, following his death in June 2017.

“Naturally when we got the go ahead from the shareholder, we got working and it will culminate in the special event to honour this late son of the soil. We are truly moved that those who will pass through this important junction to many destinations at home and abroad will have the possibility truthfully to say that for a moment at least, they had the privilege personally to be associated with the name of an outstanding human being, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo,” said Airports Company Chair. Dr Leake Hangala.

Among many other historic achievements, Ya Toivo was a founder member of the current ruling party. Following his release from Robben Island in 1984, Ya Toivo committed himself to building a democratic Namibia, serving as secretary general of Swapo and in various ministerial portfolios in government.

Boasting a new terminal building inaugurated in 2015, the state of the art airport houses a restaurant, bistro, curio shop, foreign exchange service, sufficient and comfortable seating, car rental facilities and automated parking management system.

 

