MTC, NUST to enhance innovation, service delivery through research and development

ICT solution provider, MTC and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), at NUST chambers this week, formally announced the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that the two institutions has entered into.

Signed earlier this year, the MOU marks the official partnership and cooperation between the two entities to collaborate in strategic areas that will enhance innovation and service delivery through research and development.

The MTC-NUST Partnership, will focus on areas such as Emerging and Disruptive technologies, Ubiquitous and Pervasive Computing, Electronic Engineering and other Engineering Disciplines, Marketing and Communication, Telecommunication Products and Services, Cyber Security and Forensics, User Experience, and Human Computer Interaction Computing and Informatics Faculty

Focusing on the areas, Dean Prof. Anicia Peters emphasized that MTC has long muscled behind initiatives of NUST and that the areas scoped out are key drivers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and hence the partnership will build capacity and assess the impact in the country.

“Our joint activities include internships, guest lectures, scholarships, joint activities, research, product development and innovation among others,” she said adding that NUST currently have 12 interns placed and have attached expert staff and students to big data projects and cloud computing projects with MTC.

Additional facets of the MOU put emphasis on harnessing academic and practical industrials resources, share innovative ideas, experience, knowledge and skills.

MTC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Licky Erastus said that the event was the inception of a journey aimed to enhance customer experience through innovative products and services that are in accord with global technology trends, and as such, MTC remains elated to be part of this community where cutting-edge research starts to make the living easier.

“While the institutions of higher learning and the industry remain at the center of this practice, we need to educate and research to innovate and provide the industry with knowledge and skills. On the other hand, the industry needs to be competitive by providing their clients with innovative products and services in order to be profitable. Today’s partnership seeks to tap into emerging and disruptive technologies, Mobile Apps Development and various solutions, telecommunications products and services and also cybersecurity as focus areas,” he said.

Erastus added that the partnership will subsequently contribute to the overall development of ICT in Namibia, not only through MTC’s products and services, but also through education (Conferences and Workshops) and competitions to augment capacity building.

Director of Research with the Ministry of Education, Dr. Lisho Mundia pointed out that the “areas of research, science, technology and innovation are strategic and critical for building our national economy. This is evident with countries like Singapore, Egypt and among others. It is in this regards that the ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation appreciate this partnership which we believe will elevate the university’s research and community services agendas to contribute to our nation building”.

The NUST-MTC partnership back dates to 2009 when MTC first funded the Faculty of Computing and Informatics’ MTC Endowed Chair in ICT. This partnership is now renewed with financial and in-kind contributions as well as internships, tech events and joint projects such as Big Data and Cloud Computing projects.

Caption: Back row: Ludwig Tjitandi (MTC), Jonas Ngololo (MTC), Attlee Gamundani (NUST), NUST Staff, Tim Ekandjo (MTC), Patrick Mushimba (MTC). Front row: L-R: Thinus Smit, MTC Chief financial officer, MTC Board Chairman, Elvis Nashilongo, MTC Acting CEO, Dr. Licky Erastus, NUST Deputy Vice chancellor: Academic, Dr. Andrew Niikondo, Dr. Lisho Mundia, Prof. Anicia Peter’s, and Dr. Fungai Bhunu-Shava.