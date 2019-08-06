Select Page

New housing development poised to change the face of Windhoek’s residential landscape – Phase 1 valued at N$4.3 billion

Posted by | Aug 15, 2019 | ,

New housing development poised to change the face of Windhoek’s residential landscape – Phase 1 valued at N$4.3 billion

The Vice President, HE Dr. Nangolo Mbumba this week officiated at the Ongos Valley project groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of various stakeholders involved in the housing and land delivery market.

Ongos Valley is an exciting new housing development poised to change the face of Windhoek’s residential landscape, according to a statement.

Located only a few kilometres from the CBD, Ongos Valley will become a self-sustaining residential and commercial centre for civil servants and young professionals.

Phase 1 of Ongos Valley will introduce over 4500 housing units and supporting infrastructure at a value of N$4.3 billion, the statement said, as it further highlighted that the project is a first of its kind, and expects to create over 10,000 employment opportunities over 10 years for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled youth, a major boost for the local economy.

Ongos Valley aims to satisfy the ever-growing and much publicized need for affordable housing and this will be achieved using efficient methods and processes as well as smart design solutions and planning expertise by some of Namibia’s leading construction professionals, the statement added.

Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, expressed his appreciation to the Ongos Valley Development team for their belief in the bank’s ability to be lead arranger for the project’s financing.

The Development Bank of Namibia’s Managing Director, Martin Inkumbi was also in attendance representing the primary financier for bulk infrastructure.

Ongos Valley is spearheaded by Fullbright Investments, a local infrastructure development firm that has successfully completed a number of low cost housing developments across the country.

With expertise in construction project costing and management, and with the experience gained by working with government and statutory authorities places them in a unique position to deliver value for future homeowners in Ongos Valley, the statement added.

Caption: The Vice President, HE Dr. Nangolo Mbumba and the invited guests who included Hon. Laura Macleod-Katjirua, Governor: Khomas Region, His Worship, the Mayor of Windhoek, Cclr Muezee Kazapua, Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Natanguee Ithete and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Hon. Veiko Nekundi.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Omitiomire Copper Project: from exploration to bankable project

Omitiomire Copper Project: from exploration to bankable project

19 October 2012

Telecom could monopolise industry

Telecom could monopolise industry

24 February 2012

NFCPT efforts boost fish consumption

NFCPT efforts boost fish consumption

1 May 2014

New face for company registration

New face for company registration

7 June 2013

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 