New performing arts group tackles social evils that affect the youth

Posted by | Aug 14, 2019 |

In an effort to assist art students develop skills needed to build their careers as entrepreneurs, Bank Windhoek and the College of the Arts (COTA, hosted a three-day Arts Entrepreneurship Workshop.

At the workshop, a new performing arts group, Vague, emerged the victors of the talent show, which concluded the workshop on 9 August.

Bank Windhoek in a statement said that Vague, a young quartet of first year students majoring in performing artists specialises in a variety of dance genres and comprises of Angelina Akawa, Amy Afrikaner, Ndeweenda Immanuel and Freddy Ndaitwah, and they performed a contemporary dance piece which articulated a story of social issues the youth face on a daily basis.

“The story was about the choices we encounter as we are faced with social evils such as alcohol and drug abuse, and it was like the battles in our minds and how we fight negative energy,” said Akawa.

Vague said that the workshop was the main reason they decided to form the group because it made them realise that it is possible to make a living from the arts. “This can be achieved once we are grounded, resilient and have a business mind set,” added Afrikaner.

Jacquiline Pack, Executive officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek said they understand the needs of the different contributors to the arts industry and they believe that supporting the arts not only speaks to their values of being connectors of positive change but enables them to be a catalyst of opportunities to those who need it the most.

Angelika Schroeder, Rector of COTA said they received positive feedback during the workshop, from most of their students, especially the first years, which is good exposure for them to start their careers in the arts industry.

COTA currently has a total of 902 students who are studying courses varying from full-time Diploma Courses in Performing Arts, Fashion and New Media Design, Radio and Television Production, Visual Arts and Ceramics.

 

