Rolls-Royce reveals new Zenith collector’s edition of the Ghost – only 50 to be built

Namibian fatcats who are convinced they have finally arrived, must hurry to order one of the limited Zenith collector’s edition of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the model that has added substance to the new rich for the past ten years.

“These extraordinary motor cars, which represent the final opportunity to acquire this landmark, transformative luxury product, are currently being hand-crafted at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, an establishment recognised as the world’s premiere Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence,” Rolls-Royce said in a press statement, announcing that only 50 of these individually hand-crafted automobiles are being built.

“In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car.”

The ultra luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost began production in 2009. To this day, it has remained the most successful Rolls-Royce car ever to be built. The luxury carmaker ascribes this feat to young entrepreneurs needing to make an indisputable statement about their wealth, saying that the average age of first-time Rolls owners have come down to 43 years.

The Rolls Chief Executive, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, said “The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history.”