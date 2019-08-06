Select Page

Regional flagship television news programme to be commissioned

The official commissioning of the regional flagship television news programme, EYE on SADC will take place on Friday 16 August, at the Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek

The commissioning of the news programme is made possible by the Southern African Broadcasting Association (SABA) in collaboration with the various national broadcasters of countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

SABA Secretary General, Cecil Jarurakouje Nguvauva in a statement this week said, the event will be officiated by the President, and outgoing SADC Chairperson, HE Dr Hage Geingob, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, the Dean of Foreign Missions in Namibia and DRC Ambassador to Namibia, Anastas Kaboba K. Wakimba and NBC Director General, Stanley Similo.

According to Nguvauva, Eye on SADC is a 26 minutes’ programme that looks at the News happening within the SADC Member States.

Nguvauva said the content/news stories are contributed by the 16 Member States and sent vie a Link to the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Currently, Eye on SADC is broadcasting in 10 SADC Member State. Our ultimate goal is to advocate about activities happening within the SADC Region,” he added.

 

