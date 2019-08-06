Industrialization remains at the core of the integration agenda of SADC – official

Industrialization remains at the core of the integration agenda of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)region, an official said this week.

The out-going Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted this in her official handover statement at the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Dar Es Salaam.

Nandi-Ndaitwa also noted that integration is central to the diversification of regional economic growth.

“As we all know, SADC is in the process of realigning its strategic plans and renewing its priorities to ensure that they are relevant to the challenges faced in our region and to align our programs to our continental aspirations,” she added.

According to her, as the region prepares for the next phase of renewal for the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan and SIPO (2020-2030), the region should reorient the SADC regional vision 2050 to speak to the continental developmental Agenda 2063.

“We therefore need to priorities trade facilitation with regard to roads infrastructures such roads, rail, harbors, among others,” she added, highlighting Namibia’s recent inauguration of the new container terminal in Walvis Bay.

The out-going chair said the region needs to find ways of reducing transport costs and transit delays. “All that is necessary to prepare the region to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi will assume the seat of incoming Chair of SADC Council of Ministers.

Caption: Incoming chair of the SADC Council of Ministers, Hon Palamagamba Kabudi (left) took over the reigns this week from departing chair, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.