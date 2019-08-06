Select Page

Initiative to raise funds for dancers bound for SA to take place at the Goethe Institute on three different days

Dance Sport Namibia will be host a dance showcase fundraising event for dancers selected to represent the nation at the Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continent Dance Championships set for September in SA.

The three-day fundraising events will be held on the 19, 21 and 23 August at the Goethe Institute Windhoek, at 19:00, with tickets available at Events Today for N$60.

Dance Sport Namibia in a statement said that the funds raised will be used for the participants for their their participation fees, transportation, meals and official gear.

“The Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continental Dance Championships will take place on 26 to 29 September in Randburg, South Africa, where more than 2000 dancers from 32 nations will compete for the Championships breaking rights,” Dance Sport Namibia added.

Meanwhile Dance Namibia said for further more information regarding the entrance tickets one can contact [email protected]

Caption: One of the talented local groups who will feature at the e Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continent Dance Championships in South Africa.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

