Omaheke Regional Library receives tech equipment from local bank

The Omaheke Regional Library in Gobabis, one of three regional libraries in the country which serves as an information hub and resource centre recently received laptops from Bank Windhoek.

Situated between Epako Suburb and the Legare Sports Stadium, the Library was built with funds received from the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA), an agency from the United States of America, which aimed at reducing poverty through economic growth in the education, tourism and agriculture sectors. The building was handed over to the Omaheke Education Directorate in 2014.

Upon receiving the donation, the Director of Education in the Omaheke Region, Pecka Semba, said that among the many corporates they approached, Bank Windhoek was the first and only to have responded to their request for assistance.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, who delivered the laptops encouraged the learners and students in the Omaheke Region to take the opportunity and use the laptops for their educational needs.

“Do more research and explore how best you can use these laptops to equip yourselves with knowledge that will assist you in furthering your education. This is our gift to you, because we believe in adding value in the communities we operate in, especially in the areas of education,” Moody said.

Caption: Omaheke Regional Library’s chief librarian, Josbackassa Tjimbundu (second); inspector of education, Cornelius Kandjou (fourth) followed by Bank Windhoek’s Gobabis Branch senior collateral officer, Estie Delie; the director of education in the Omaheke Region, from the ministry of education, arts and culture, Pecka Semba; Bank Windhoek’s head of CSI and sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody; the advisor to the Omaheke governor, Pio Nganate flanked by Bank Windhoek’s Gobabis branch administrator, Pulcheria Pogisho, pictured with staff members from the Omaheke Regional Library.

 

