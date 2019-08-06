Select Page

German Embassy’s micro-project fund to provide the Light for the Children Foundation with classrooms and office

Posted by | Aug 12, 2019 |

German Embassy’s micro-project fund to provide the Light for the Children Foundation with classrooms and office

The German Embassy and the ‘Light for the Children Foundation’ in Gobabis signed a financing agreement of N$278,804 enabling the construction of three classrooms and one office at the foundation.

The centre was founded in 2002 by community members in the informal settlement of Canaan.

The new classrooms, which are financed through the embassy’s micro-project fund are designed to create a conducive atmosphere in which the children and community members feel comfortable and in good hands.

Pastor Henk Olwage from the foundation and his 22 employees are committed to the well-being of an average of 300 children. Early childhood education by trained personnel is also the main task of the foundation.

In addition, a daily feeding programme which not only benefits the children, but also feeds some of the poorest members of the community, is offered.

Caption: Referend Henk Olwage (Light for the Children Foundation), Graziella Titus (German Embassy), and Angela Brandt (Light for the Children Foundation).

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

MultiChoice launches Channel ED

MultiChoice launches Channel ED

17 January 2014

Standard Bank sponsors business school

Standard Bank sponsors business school

27 March 2015

WEF’s Schwab to receive 14th doctorate from KAIST University

WEF’s Schwab to receive 14th doctorate from KAIST University

4 September 2015

Entrepreneurship Regional Workshop set for June

Entrepreneurship Regional Workshop set for June

21 April 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 