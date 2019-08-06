German Embassy’s micro-project fund to provide the Light for the Children Foundation with classrooms and office

The German Embassy and the ‘Light for the Children Foundation’ in Gobabis signed a financing agreement of N$278,804 enabling the construction of three classrooms and one office at the foundation.

The centre was founded in 2002 by community members in the informal settlement of Canaan.

The new classrooms, which are financed through the embassy’s micro-project fund are designed to create a conducive atmosphere in which the children and community members feel comfortable and in good hands.

Pastor Henk Olwage from the foundation and his 22 employees are committed to the well-being of an average of 300 children. Early childhood education by trained personnel is also the main task of the foundation.

In addition, a daily feeding programme which not only benefits the children, but also feeds some of the poorest members of the community, is offered.

Caption: Referend Henk Olwage (Light for the Children Foundation), Graziella Titus (German Embassy), and Angela Brandt (Light for the Children Foundation).