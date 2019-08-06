67 nominations from 36 countries contest for Future Policy Award on Youth Empowerment

Hamburg/New York/Geneva, – On the occasion of the International Youth Day, the World Future Council has announced that 67 nominations from around the world run for the global contest to win a Future Policy Award 2019 on Youth Empowerment.

This year, the World Future Council partners with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth and Youth Policy Labs to highlight policy solutions that empower youth.

“Seen the multiple global challenges youth face – climate change, loss of biodiversity, youth unemployment and growing conflicts – it is absolutely critical that policymakers develop and implement effective policies in the interest of young people, sustainable development and peace. With our Future Policy Award we look for inspiring and effective policies at the national and regional level with proven positive impact for youth,” said Alexandra Wandel, Executive Director of the World Future Council.

Recognising that youth empowerment is critical to achieve the Agenda 2030, the Future Policy Award 2019 puts the spotlight on policies that empower young people through decent and sustainable jobs as well as civic and political participation for sustainable development and peace.

Young people embody the potential of a society and play a crucial role as key architects of the future of their communities, families and countries. Young people are also on the frontlines of political and social change.

After sending out a call for nominations to over 10,000 experts, 67 nominations from across the globe have been nominated for the Future Policy Award 2019. The nominations were put forward by representatives of international organizations, academia, non-governmental organizations, government agencies and other noted experts in the field.

An independent high level jury will decide on the winning policies after a thorough evaluation process. It is composed of experts in field of youth empowerment and the UN Agenda 2030. Among the jury members are H.E. María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Hon. Gabriela Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Charles Chauvel, Head of the Governance team of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Valter Nebuloni, Head of Employment Policy Department of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Prof. Dr. Michael Otto, Entrepreneur and Honorary Councillor of the World Future Council as well as youth representatives. The winners will be presented at a formal ceremony with the participation of ministers, decision-makers, donors and the media on 16th October 2019, at the 141st Assembly of the IPU in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Future Policy Award is the first and only award that celebrates policies on an international level. The Award is designed to alert policymakers and the public to the importance of best practice in lawmaking and highlight outstanding examples of regulatory vision.

The Award draws attention to existing sustainable policies and laws and demonstrates that when political will is asserted, positive change can happen. Celebrating visionary policies raises public awareness, encourages rapid learning and speeds up policy action towards just, sustainable and peaceful societies.