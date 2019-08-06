Select Page

Auas Valley’s late night shopping turns out groceries for vulnerable children

Aug 12, 2019

The children of Orlindi Orphanage in Donkerhoek, Katutura, recently received a welcome windfall when the Auas Valley Shopping Mall donated groceries worth more than N$11,000 following another of the mall’s successful interventions to attract more shoppers when it hosted a Late Night Shopping session.

Several corporate teams, including Waltons, Agra Windhoek, FNB, Future Media, Hartlief, WordPress, SafariDen, Soup-A Stars, the Namibian newspaper and Nouveau Wines, participated in a potjie competition and a wine tasting, with the proceeds earmarked for a charity.

The orphanage which has been open for the past 24 years, was started by Claudia Namises. About thirty vulnerable children ranging from newborn to adolescent, find safety at Orlindi, learning life skills, finding surrogate homes, and preparing the children to find their way into normal life.

Claudia received the donation on behalf of Orlindi from Agra’s Manager: Properties, Coenie Potgieter. The event was witnessed by Tiaan Nel and Bianca Basson of Auas Valley Shopping Mall’s management.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

