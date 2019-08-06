Auas Valley’s late night shopping turns out groceries for vulnerable children

The children of Orlindi Orphanage in Donkerhoek, Katutura, recently received a welcome windfall when the Auas Valley Shopping Mall donated groceries worth more than N$11,000 following another of the mall’s successful interventions to attract more shoppers when it hosted a Late Night Shopping session.

Several corporate teams, including Waltons, Agra Windhoek, FNB, Future Media, Hartlief, WordPress, SafariDen, Soup-A Stars, the Namibian newspaper and Nouveau Wines, participated in a potjie competition and a wine tasting, with the proceeds earmarked for a charity.

The orphanage which has been open for the past 24 years, was started by Claudia Namises. About thirty vulnerable children ranging from newborn to adolescent, find safety at Orlindi, learning life skills, finding surrogate homes, and preparing the children to find their way into normal life.

Claudia received the donation on behalf of Orlindi from Agra’s Manager: Properties, Coenie Potgieter. The event was witnessed by Tiaan Nel and Bianca Basson of Auas Valley Shopping Mall’s management.